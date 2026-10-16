Splunk Enterprise Patroni REST API - Missing Authentication RCE CVE-2026-76268
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://advisory.splunk.com/advisories/SVD-2026-1001https://pocbit.org/pocs/cve-2026-76268
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- splunk
- Product
- splunk_enterprise
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