SRS - Command Injection CVE-2023-34105
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ossrs/srs/security/advisories/GHSA-vpr5-779c-cx62https://github.com/ossrs/srs/blob/1d11d02e4b82fc3f37e4b048cff483b1581482c1/trunk/research/api-server/server.go#L761
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 12, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ossrs
- Product
- simple_realtime_server
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