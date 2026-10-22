Stirling PDF <= 2.13.1 - H2 Database Import Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-85714
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Stirling-Tools/Stirling-PDF/security/advisories/GHSA-mrr8-934j-4g8mhttps://github.com/Stirling-Tools/Stirling-PDF/security/advisories/GHSA-53mw-phj8-qw64https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-85714
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 14, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- stirling-tools
- Product
- stirling-pdf
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