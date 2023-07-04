Suprema BioStar <2.8.2 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2020-15050
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/158576/Bio-Star-2.8.2-Local-File-Inclusion.htmlhttps://www.supremainc.com/en/support/biostar-2-pakage.asphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-15050https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 13, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- supremainc
- Product
- biostar_2
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