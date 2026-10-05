SureForms <= 1.13.1 - Sensitive Information Exposure CVE-2025-12536
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/sureforms/vulnerability/wordpress-sureforms-plugin-1-13-1-unauthenticated-sensitive-information-exposure-vulnerabilityhttps://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/sureforms/sureforms-1131-missing-authorization-to-unauthenticated-sensitive-information-exposure
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 13, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- brainstormforce
- Product
- sureforms
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.