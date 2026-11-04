SUSE Rancher - Stored XSS via Unauthenticated Settings Override CVE-2026-88804
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/rancher/rancher/security/advisories/GHSA-992f-xh8r-jg2fhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-88804https://github.com/R0gfall/CVE-2026-88804
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- suse
- Product
- rancher
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