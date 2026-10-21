The Grid <= 2.8.1 - Unauthenticated Code Injection CVE-2026-94169
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/the-grid/vulnerability/wordpress-the-grid-plugin-2-8-1-remote-code-execution-rce-vulnerabilityhttps://github.com/kize7/CVE-2026-94169https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-94169
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 16, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- theme-one
- Product
- the-grid
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.