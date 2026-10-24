Theme My Login <= 7.2.1 - Privilege Escalation CVE-2026-89079
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/theme-my-login/vulnerability/wordpress-theme-my-login-plugin-7-2-1-unauthenticated-privilege-escalation-vulnerabilityhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3696081/theme-my-loginhttps://github.com/theme-my-login/theme-my-login/commit/06b76231b86150eed932db52646734486ecd0781https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2026-89079
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 16, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- theme-my-login
- Product
- theme-my-login
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