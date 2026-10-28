Traefik < 2.11.55 / 3.0.0 - 3.7.10 - Digest Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-85595
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/traefik/traefik/security/advisories/GHSA-5w68-77r2-r64chttps://github.com/containous/go-http-auth/commit/b975dcaa8c48https://github.com/traefik/traefik/commit/2116686308a2https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-85595
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 4, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- traefik
- Product
- traefik
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