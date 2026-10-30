Transmission 4.0.0-4.1.2 - Permissive CORS Exposes RPC Session ID CVE-2026-116748
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/transmission/transmission/commit/c6a1bd2017a0fea9c956737c213f23e4b0f7929ehttps://github.com/transmission/transmission/pull/8938https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-116748
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 26, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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