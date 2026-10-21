TrueBooker <= 1.2.6 - Unauthenticated Authorization Bypass CVE-2026-18315
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/truebooker-appointment-booking/vulnerability/wordpress-truebooker-plugin-1-2-6-unauthenticated-authorization-bypass-through-user-controlled-key-to-account-takeover-to-truebooker-wp-user-id-parameter-vulnerabilityhttps://github.com/nastar-id/CVE-2026-18315-PoChttps://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/truebooker-appointment-booking/tags/1.2.6/main/function_ajax.phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-18315
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- truebooker
- Product
- truebooker-appointment-booking
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