Typemill CMS < 2.23.0 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-53468
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/typemill/typemill/security/advisories/GHSA-wg6r-jwmr-p7grhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-53468https://github.com/typemill/typemill
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 21, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- typemill
- Product
- typemill
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