Ultimate Addons for Contact Form 7 <= 3.5.50 - Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2026-82901
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/ultimate-addons-for-contact-form-7/vulnerability/wordpress-ultra-addons-for-contact-form-7-plugin-3-2-4-3-5-50-unauthenticated-arbitrary-file-upload-vulnerabilityhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/ultimate-addons-for-contact-form-7/tags/3.5.48/addons/pdf-generator/pdf-generator.phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-82901
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 26, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- themefic
- Product
- ultimate-addons-for-contact-form-7
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