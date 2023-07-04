Adobe ColdFusion - Local File Read CVE-2023-26360
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://attackerkb.com/topics/F36ClHTTIQ/cve-2023-26360/rapid7-analysishttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-26360https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/coldfusion/apsb23-25.htmlhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/172079/Adobe-ColdFusion-Unauthenticated-Remote-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://github.com/Ostorlab/KEV
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 23, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- adobe
- Product
- coldfusion
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.