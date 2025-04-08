User Registration & Membership <= 4.1.1 - Unauthenticated Privilege Escalation CVE-2025-2563
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/user-registration/user-registration-membership-411-unauthenticated-privilege-escalationhttps://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/user-registration/vulnerability/wordpress-user-registration-membership-plugin-4-1-2-unauthenticated-privilege-escalation-vulnerabilityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-2563
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 14, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.