Vite Dev Server - server.fs Bypass via vite-wasm-instance CVE-2026-112947
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vitejs/vite/security/advisories/GHSA-vfpm-58rq-9qcghttps://github.com/vitejs/vite/pull/23655https://github.com/vitejs/vite/commit/b6c6d2fb3f853aab4092dc25f0d6816a96c23dffhttps://github.com/vitejs/vite/commit/ba8b7ab43b4afa5d0292ab4b6e3a7b5033cc9c73https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-112947
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- vitejs
- Product
- vite
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