vLLM 0.8.3 - 0.14.0 - Information Disclosure CVE-2026-22778
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vllm-project/vllm/security/advisories/GHSA-4r2x-xpjr-7cvvhttps://orca.security/resources/blog/cve-2026-22778-vllm-rce-vulnerability/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-22778
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- vllm
- Product
- vllm
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.