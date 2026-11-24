VMware vCenter Server - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-59309
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://support.broadcom.com/web/ecx/support-content-notification/-/external/content/security-advisories/0/38017https://techdocs.broadcom.com/us/en/vmware-cis/vsphere/vsphere/8-0/release-notes/vcenter-server-update-and-patch-release-notes/vsphere-vcenter-server-80u3k-release-notes.htmlhttps://techdocs.broadcom.com/us/en/vmware-cis/vcf/vcf-9-0-and-later/9-0/release-notes/patch-releases-9-0-0-x/vsphere/vcenter/vcenter-9-0-2-0100-release-notes.htmlhttps://knowledge.broadcom.com/external/article/326316
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 30, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- vmware
- Product
- vcenter_server
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