VMware vCenter Server - vSphere Web Client Arbitrary File Read CVE-2021-21980
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/l0ggg/VMware_vCenterhttps://www.vmware.com/security/advisories/VMSA-2021-0027.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-21980
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 24, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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