W3 Total Cache < 2.10.5 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary Directory File Write CVE-2026-18051
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-18051https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/dc56cdd2-419b-4a64-9d2a-29dc7e79cb6d/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- boldgrid
- Product
- w3-total-cache
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