WordPress Advanced File Manager < 5.4.13 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-11565
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/5e03858d-db0b-4b65-99cc-eb01ad4195e9/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-11565https://wordpress.org/plugins/file-manager-advanced/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- saad-iqbal
- Product
- file-manager-advanced
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