WordPress Agile Store Locator < 1.6.9 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-9062
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/14014b6b-ce49-4778-822c-026ecafa1772/https://wordpress.org/plugins/agile-store-locator/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-9062
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 13, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- agile-logix
- Product
- agile-store-locator
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