WordPress Bit File Manager < 6.9.1 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-17540
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/096cb7df-26a5-4f5f-bbec-725e063a2b75/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-17540https://wordpress.org/plugins/file-manager/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- bit-apps
- Product
- file-manager
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.