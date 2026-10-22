WordPress Broken Link Checker < 2.4.12 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-18937
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/a23b76eb-107d-4e02-8eae-c3c5fa5b003d/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-18937https://wordpress.org/plugins/broken-link-checker/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wpmu-dev
- Product
- broken-link-checker
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