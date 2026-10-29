WordPress Check & Log Email < 2.0.15 - SQL Injection CVE-2026-14554
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/7b39bae3-41a2-4862-b7c3-1a386273d600/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-14554https://wordpress.org/plugins/check-email/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 31, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- checkemail
- Product
- check-email
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