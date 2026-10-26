WordPress Core < 7.1.1 - Unauthenticated Stored XSS via Comment (Comment2Shell) CVE-2026-93485
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wordpress.org/news/2026/09/wordpress-7-1-1-maintenance-and-security-release/https://github.com/686f6c61/POC-WP-CORE-CVE-2026-93485https://github.com/DeathShotXD/Comment2Shellhttps://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-93485
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wordpress
- Product
- wordpress
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