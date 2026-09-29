WordPress Core - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-87902
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-7hp8-65ch-5whphttps://patchstack.com/articles/cve-2026-87902-attackers-started-probing-wordpress-sites-hours-after-the-patch/https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2026/09/23/cve-2026-87902-wordpress-7-1-2-security-release/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Sep 22, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Content Management System (CMS)
- Vendor
- WordPress
- Product
- WordPress Core
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.