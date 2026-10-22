WordPress Database for Contact Form 7, WPforms, Elementor forms < 1.5.3 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-14870
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/d574b78c-df04-4dab-bd33-e3a22ff51918/https://wordpress.org/plugins/contact-form-entries/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-14870
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- crm-perks
- Product
- contact-form-entries
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