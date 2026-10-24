WordPress Link Library < 7.9.4 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-16535
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/3b6c0efb-c503-437a-8f9b-f8a8c032313c/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-16535https://wordpress.org/plugins/link-library/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- yannick-lefebvre
- Product
- link-library
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