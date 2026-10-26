WordPress Media Library Assistant < 3.40 - SQL Injection CVE-2026-16959
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/7b13e3d3-42ee-4fe2-bb47-75bd2273f1b0/https://wordpress.org/plugins/media-library-assistant/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-16959
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 21, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- david-lingren
- Product
- media-library-assistant
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