WordPress OttoKit Plugin <= 1.1.40 - Unauthenticated Privilege Escalation via connection-denied Token CVE-2026-110372
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/suretriggers/vulnerability/wordpress-ottokit-plugin-1-1-40-privilege-escalation-vulnerabilityhttps://wpsec.com/vuln/WPSEC-2026-1053/https://patchstack.com/articles/additional-critical-ottokit-formerly-suretriggers-vulnerability-patched/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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