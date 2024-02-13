Wordpress Polls Widget < 1.5.3 - SQL Injection CVE-2021-24442
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/7376666e-9b2a-4239-b11f-8544435b444a/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-24442https://wordpress.org/plugins/polls-widget/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 12, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wpdevart
- Product
- poll\,_survey\,_questionnaire_and_voting_system
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