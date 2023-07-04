WordPress Responsive Vector Maps < 6.4.2 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2021-24947
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/c6bb12b1-6961-40bd-9110-edfa9ee41a18https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-24947https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/kazet/wpgarlic
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 7, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- thinkupthemes
- Product
- responsive_vector_maps
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