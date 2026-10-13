WordPress Tag Groups < 2.2.0 - Reflected Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-9833
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-9833https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/75792c33-2d9d-46db-a98c-00ec40951099/https://wordpress.org/plugins/tag-groups/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- publishpress
- Product
- tag-groups
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.