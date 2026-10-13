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WordPress Tag Groups < 2.2.0 - Reflected Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-9833

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-9833https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/75792c33-2d9d-46db-a98c-00ec40951099/https://wordpress.org/plugins/tag-groups/
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jul 20, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
publishpress
Product
tag-groups

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