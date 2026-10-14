WordPress weMail < 2.1.3 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-8089
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/f00c1853-a4b2-4e91-99b3-fed8acbe6da7/https://wordpress.org/plugins/wemail/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 17, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- weDevs
- Product
- weMail
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