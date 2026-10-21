WordPress WPLP Cookie Consent < 4.4.2 - SQL Injection CVE-2026-82186
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/a0285ba3-0741-4382-a037-db0ac3fc49d2/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-82186https://wordpress.org/plugins/gdpr-cookie-consent/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 4, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wp-legal-pages
- Product
- gdpr-cookie-consent
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