WordPress WPMU DEV Dashboard - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-76581
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-76581https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/c09f0c03-da61-4e3e-b45c-54426b2d7824/https://www.rapid7.com/db/vulnerabilities/cve-2026-76581/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Aug 27, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- WordPress Plugin
- Vendor
- WPMU DEV
- Product
- WPMU DEV Dashboard
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