WP Booking System <= 2.1.0.3 - Unauthenticated Email Log Disclosure CVE-2026-108123
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/wp-booking-system/wp-booking-system-2103-missing-authorization-to-unauthenticated-email-log-disclosurehttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3750085/wp-booking-systemhttps://wordpress.org/plugins/wp-booking-system/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-108123
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 17, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wpbookingsystem
- Product
- wp-booking-system
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