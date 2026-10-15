WP Fast Total Search <= 1.80.280 - Unauthenticated Time-Based Blind SQL Injection CVE-2026-12741
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-12741https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/e9b6fe22-330a-4c24-9fdf-16f35516fb2a?source=cvehttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/fulltext-search/tags/1.80.280/includes/wpfts_search.php#L825
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wp-fast-total-search
- Product
- wp_fast_total_search
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