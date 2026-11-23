WP Libre Form - Unrestricted File Upload RCE CVE-2026-118423
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/35149a79-aee1-4f13-ba29-583c2224c5da/https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/wp-libre-form/vulnerability/wordpress-wp-libre-form-plugin-1-5-0-1-unauthenticated-rce-vulnerabilityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-118423
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wp-libre-form
- Product
- wp-libre-form
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