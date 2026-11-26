WPGraphQL Content Blocks < 4.8.6 - Password-Protected Post Block Disclosure CVE-2026-71427
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/wpengine/wp-graphql-content-blocks/security/advisories/GHSA-mj4c-3882-m65qhttps://github.com/wpengine/wp-graphql-content-blocks/releases/tag/v4.8.6https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-71427
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wpengine
- Product
- wp-graphql-content-blocks
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