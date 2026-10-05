WWBN AVideo Encoder < 7.0 - Unauthenticated OS Command Injection CVE-2026-29058
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/WWBN/AVideo-Encoder/security/advisories/GHSA-9j26-99jh-v26qhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-29058https://github.com/WWBN/AVideo-Encoder
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wwbn
- Product
- avideo
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