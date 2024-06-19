XWiki < 4.10.20 - Remote code execution CVE-2024-31982
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://jira.xwiki.org/browse/XWIKI-21472https://github.com/xwiki/xwiki-platform/security/advisories/GHSA-2858-8cfx-69m9https://jira.xwiki.org/browse/XWIKI-21110
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 10, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- xwiki
- Product
- xwiki
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