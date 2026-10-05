Yamcs <=5.11.12 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-55552
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/yamcs/yamcs/security/advisories/GHSA-9jg3-g3wh-w9pjhttps://github.com/yamcs/yamcs/commit/f4bc588880c166849e983aa8f65b9c8107d06091https://github.com/yamcs/yamcs/commit/c7dfd24e469ae1086c23e0fe04401cb1ce4260d4https://github.com/yamcs/yamcs/releases/tag/yamcs-5.11.13https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-55552
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- yamcs
- Product
- yamcs
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