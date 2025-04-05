Yeswiki < 4.5.2 - Unauthenticated Path Traversal CVE-2025-31131
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-w34w-fvp3-68xmhttps://github.com/YesWiki/yeswiki/commit/f78c915369a60c74ab8f38561ae93a4aaca9b989https://github.com/YesWiki/yeswiki/security/advisories/GHSA-w34w-fvp3-68xm
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 1, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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