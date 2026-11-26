YesWiki 4.6.2 - 4.6.5 - Unauthenticated Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2026-52769
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/YesWiki/yeswiki/security/advisories/GHSA-vw42-752g-5mrphttps://github.com/YesWiki/yeswiki/commit/87e627f33e79879827a3669fee2aa1244612c487https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-52769
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 5, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- yeswiki
- Product
- yeswiki
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