Zammad 6.3.0-6.5.4 - Session Hijacking & Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-102489
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://zammad.com/en/advisories/cve-2026-102489-cve-2026-102490https://csirt.divd.nl/CVE-2026-102489https://horizon3.ai/attack-research/disclosures/cve-2026-102489-zammad-session-leak-rce/https://github.com/horizon3ai/CVE-2026-102489https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-102489
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 30, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zammad
- Product
- zammad
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