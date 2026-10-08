Zimbra Collaboration Suite 8.8.15/9.0 - Zip Path Traversal CVE-2022-27925
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/168146/Zimbra-Zip-Path-Traversal.htmlhttps://wiki.zimbra.com/wiki/Security_Centerhttps://wiki.zimbra.com/wiki/Zimbra_Releases/9.0.0/P24https://wiki.zimbra.com/wiki/Zimbra_Releases/8.8.15/P31https://wiki.zimbra.com/wiki/Zimbra_Security_Advisorieshttps://www.volexity.com/blog/2022/08/10/mass-exploitation-of-unauthenticated-zimbra-rce-cve-2022-27925/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-27925
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 21, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- synacor
- Product
- zimbra_collaboration_suite
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