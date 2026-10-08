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Zimbra Collaboration Suite 8.8.15/9.0 - Zip Path Traversal CVE-2022-27925

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/168146/Zimbra-Zip-Path-Traversal.htmlhttps://wiki.zimbra.com/wiki/Security_Centerhttps://wiki.zimbra.com/wiki/Zimbra_Releases/9.0.0/P24https://wiki.zimbra.com/wiki/Zimbra_Releases/8.8.15/P31https://wiki.zimbra.com/wiki/Zimbra_Security_Advisorieshttps://www.volexity.com/blog/2022/08/10/mass-exploitation-of-unauthenticated-zimbra-rce-cve-2022-27925/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-27925
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Apr 21, 2022
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
synacor
Product
zimbra_collaboration_suite

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