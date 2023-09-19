Zyxel - Authentication Bypass CVE-2022-0342
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/gobysec/GobyVuls/blob/master/CVE-2022-0342.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-0342https://www.zyxel.com/support/Zyxel-security-advisory-for-authentication-bypass-vulnerability-of-firewalls.shtmlhttps://github.com/f1tao/awesome-iot-security-resourcehttps://github.com/murchie85/twitterCyberMonitor
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 28, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zyxel
- Product
- usg40_firmware
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.