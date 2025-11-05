We're attending Bucharest Cybersecurity Conference 2026
Come find us at BCC2026, the cybersecurity conference from DNSC, Romania's National Cyber Security Directorate. Here’s what we bring to the table this year:
→ Live demos across web apps, networks, and cloud
→ A closer look at AI Pentests powered by Specter
→ Straight talks on compliance and its pain points
→ A cybersec quiz, fresh survey data, and exclusive swag
What you’ll find at our booth
Short demos, real data, time to talk, and a bit of fun.
Live demos
Watch Pentest-Tools.com scan web apps, networks, and cloud assets, then safely exploit what it finds. Every confirmed finding comes with proof: request and response, extracted artifacts, screenshots, and attack replay. That's the kind of proof developers act on and auditors can follow.
AI Pentests powered by Specter
Specter, the autonomous engine behind AI Pentests, tests a web app the way an experienced pentester would and reports only what it can reproduce. On HackerOne, the US DoD, HPE, F5, phpBB, PepsiCo, Booking.com, and others have acknowledged its findings. Ask us where it helps and where a human still leads.
Compliance questions welcome
Working on NIS2, DORA, CRA, SOC2 or ISO27001? Bring your questions about testing frequency and the evidence each one expects - our product and offensive security services teams are happy to talk them through. While you're there, grab our surveys brochure with current insights from 600 security practitioners.
A quiz for the coffee break
Scan the Pentest-Tools.com QR code in the exhibition area or coffee break zone and you're in - expect questions on security awareness, good practice, current trends and more. Complete it and you’re in for unique swag.
Exclusive swag, while it lasts
At DefCamp, our swag disappears about as fast as we can unpack it. We're bringing an exclusive batch to BCC2026, so if you want one, don't leave it for the last coffee break.
When & where
October 20-22, 2026
HALO Events Center
Bucharest, Romania
The program starts at 14:00 on October 20 and wraps up in the afternoon of October 22. We're in the exhibition area for all three days, and coffee breaks are the best time to catch us.
About BCC2026
Organized by DNSC with support from ENISA, ECCC, NCC-RO, and ANSSI, BCC2026 brings together public institutions, regulators, industry, and security practitioners from across Europe. The 2025 edition welcomed 1,200+ participants from 42 countries and 100+ speakers.
On this year's agenda: AI security and governance, zero trust and identity, supply chain and cloud security, and EU regulation from NIS2 to the Digital Omnibus.
Let's talk in Bucharest
Built by offensive security practitioners, Pentest-Tools.com gives security teams a unique product to test their defenses continuously, go deeper when needed, and prove what needs to be fixed.
Customers in 119+ countries use our products and offensive security services to discover, exploit, and prove security issues in the same workflow - across web apps, network, and cloud assets.